NEW YORK May 9 BlackRock Inc is
accelerating its push in Latin America, making plans for its
first launch of a private equity infrastructure fund targeting
that market, a company document showed.
The launch is anticipated this year, according to the
document, an infrastructure investing plan seen by Reuters on
Monday.
Such funds typically target large investors who can lock up
their initial investments for a decade or more. The size of the
fund was not disclosed, and BlackRock declined to comment.
Since its acquisition of Mexican investment company
Infraestructura Institucional last year, BlackRock has said it
has $1 billion committed by investors and plans to invest
broadly across the energy, utility, transportation and
communication infrastructure sectors in the region, especially
in Mexico.
BlackRock started its infrastructure unit in 2011, and more
recently has focused on growth in Latin America. The unit
oversees physical property as well as relationships, from
construction sub-contractors to government officials.
To date, the unit has been known for specializing in
renewable-energy projects and being rooted in developed markets
in Europe, the United States and Asia. The company has about $9
billion in infrastructure assets under management overall.
The firm has expanded, hiring foreign executives, including
Manuel Sanchez, the former chief executive of Spanish renewable
energy company Abengoa. BlackRock now has 26 people
currently assigned in the Latin America infrastructure effort.
In its expansion south, BlackRock expects more government
policy reforms of the sort that ended Mexico's decades-old state
energy monopoly across the Americas. Mexico's
economy grew more quickly than expected in the first quarter
this year, preliminary data showed last month, after uneven U.S.
demand and sinking oil prices shook the economy in 2015.
Company executives have said they expect large investors,
including pension funds, to boost their stakes in investments
such as railroads, pipelines and wind farms in the hope that
they will return a stream of cash for pensioners and other
investors.
In addition to expanding its Mexico City-based team,
BlackRock last year took a joint stake worth around $900 million
in a Mexican natural-gas pipeline project with U.S. private
equity company First Reserve that is expected to start operating
this year.
It is also looking at expanding to other countries, such as
Colombia, Peru and Chile, company officials have said. New
York-based BlackRock managed $4.7 trillion overall as of March
31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)