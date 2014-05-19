NEW YORK May 19 BlackRock Inc, the
largest U.S. provider of exchange-traded funds, has moved a step
further in its pursuit of launching a new breed of ETFs that
would be allowed to keep their specific holdings under wraps for
months at a time, instead of the daily disclosure that is
currently required.
A filing late on Friday from BATS Global Markets, seeking
approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to be
able to list and trade shares of some funds, is tied to a trust
that BlackRock plans to use to launch these so-called
"non-transparent" active ETFs.
The funds in the BATS filing include 13 potential BlackRock
iShares non-transparent active ETFs, mainly large and mid-cap
equity funds. Such funds, if approved, would be allowed to
report their holdings on a quarterly basis, putting them on par
with traditional mutual funds.
The BATS filing, known as a Form 19b-4, is required in order
for such actively managed funds to be listed on an exchange. It
follows an earlier proposal submitted in September 2011 by
BlackRock asking the SEC to allow them to build such funds. For
BlackRock to be able to launch non-transparent active ETFs, both
proposals would need to be approved.
BlackRock and BATS declined to comment on the filing.
Currently, all ETFs, both active and passive, are required
to disclose their holdings daily. This allows the funds' market
makers to make trades that keep the fund's share price in line
with the value of its underlying assets. But for actively
managed funds, which often gain a reputation based on a
manager's winning investment philosophy, daily transparency
could allow others to "front-run" the active manager.
Firms say non-transparent ETFs will allow them to use
sophisticated investment strategies without having to reveal the
fund manager's secret sauce.
Several other large asset managers, including State Street
Corp and Eaton Vance Corp, have also asked the SEC to
let them market such actively managed ETFs.
So far, none of the proposals have won SEC approval.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)