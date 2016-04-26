NEW YORK, April 26 (IFR) - BlackRock remains bullish on
emerging market credit even after a rally by the asset class in
recent months, top officials at the global asset manager said on
Tuesday.
"We are taking a little bit of risk off the table, but we
are still on the long side," said Pablo Goldberg, senior
strategist for BlackRock's EM debt team.
"We will be more buyers on dips than anything else."
EM debt has turned around sharply since February, when
portfolio managers were struggling to satisfy client needs after
spreads had gapped out and FX values tumbled.
Spreads on JP Morgan's EMBI Global Diversified Index, which
tracks the performance of EM sovereign debt, have tightened
about 125bp since a recent peak of 507bp on February 11.
And BlackRock, which called an end to the three-year EM bear
market earlier this year, thinks there is more upside left.
"Is the rally over?" said Goldberg. "We say no."
HELP FROM BANKS
Not only has a recovery in oil prices helped the crude
exporters that dominate much of emerging markets, but a stabler
dollar has left room for rate cuts.
"A stable dollar [around the Fed's dovish stance] has been a
game-changer for emerging markets," said Gerardo Rodriguez, a
portfolio manager for BlackRock's EM Group.
Many EM countries had been unable to loosen monetary policy
when their currencies were falling in value and stoking
inflation.
But with many local currencies on the mend, central banks
now have room to stimulate growth.
"We might see a vicious cycle turn into a virtuous cycle,"
said Goldberg. "Economic activity data in emerging markets is
coming surprisingly above forecasts."
Better economic data are helping to open a gap with
developed economies, where growth has been decelerating, he
said.
Meanwhile accommodative monetary policies in Europe and a
more dovish stance by the Fed have reignited crossover flows
into emerging markets as investors go on the hunt for yield.
"[There is] an absence of income in the world space, and
emerging markets are one of the few places that offers income,"
he said.
Goldberg has been favoring oil-exporting sovereigns such as
Ecuador as well as state-owned oil companies like Mexico's
Pemex.
He remains neutral on Brazilian hard currency debt but is
long on rates on the hope that a change in government may result
in fiscal tightening but looser monetary policies.
In Argentina, BlackRock stuck to the shorter-dated five-year
tranche of the sovereign's US$16.5bn issue last week, reasoning
the country is a play on further upgrades.
But challenges remain for the country and the broader EM
sector.
Signs of higher inflation in the US could quickly turn
sentiment about emerging markets if the Federal Reserve feels
the need to quicken the pace of rate hikes.
China risks also loom large, though concerns about growth
have faded thanks to government efforts to bolster the economy.
"History has told us that these credit expansions are
unsustainable," said Rodriguez, referring to China.
"But the probability of a tail event has been reduced ...
and may be years away before that unravels."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)