NEW YORK, March 15 A BlackRock Inc bond
strategist is backing away from a "defensive" stance on U.S.
government debt markets by removing a strategic recommendation
to buy short-term U.S. Treasuries, according to a commentary
posted online on Tuesday.
Jeffrey Rosenberg, BlackRock's Chief Investment Strategist
for Fixed Income, said reducing the bet or "overweight" on
one-to-three year U.S. government debt brings their view on
Treasuries through the yield curve to "neutral." The move comes
as "improving economic data in the U.S." suggest a tactical move
into riskier assets, the commentary said.
New York-based BlackRock oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets
globally as of Dec. 31, 2015, with a third of those held in
fixed-income products.
