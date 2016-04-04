(Adds details on BlackRock's view on U.S. credit)

NEW YORK, April 4 BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, downgraded its outlook on the U.S. corporate bond market to neutral from overweight as the sector has became pricier and shown risk of rising defaults, a top strategist at the firm said on Monday.

After a dismal start to the year, high-yield bonds have rebounded strongly since Feb. 11, according to Richard Turnill, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist.

For the first quarter, speculative-grade or junk bonds earned a total return of 3.25 percent, according to an index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"High yield isn't cheap anymore," Turnill said in a market commentary. "We view the risk of a recession as low, yet acknowledge default rates are ticking up."

He said credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service may be underestimating the potential for weakening credit availability among issuers in the oil and other commodity industries to spill over into other business areas, citing an estimated U.S. default rate of 4.7 percent in the next year from Moody's.

Earlier Monday, Moody's said the default rate on U.S. junk bonds would grow to 5.3 percent in February 2017 from 3.6 percent in March.

U.S. junk bond issuers, particularly those tied to the energy sector, had been hurt by the severe drop in global commodity prices before some stabilization that began occurring in February.

BlackRock prefers junk bonds over U.S. Treasuries and investment-grade corporate debt because they offer higher compensations to investors for taking on additional credit risk, Turnill said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)