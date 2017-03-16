(Adds performance figures)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the
tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on
Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S.
corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick
Rieder said.
Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed
income, also told Reuters on the phone that markets need to see
some kind of agreement on U.S. tax policy reforms by summertime.
"The August recess is a very important date, and I think if
we're in the summer and it doesn't look like we're getting
things done then risk markets, inflation markets would come
under pressure," he said.
BlackRock managed more than $5.1 trillion in assets on Dec.
31.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday
for the second time in three months, but stocks and bonds both
rallied as policymakers did not signal a plan to significantly
accelerate the pace of monetary tightening.
"If you have any concerns about them shocking the system
from a rapid rate rise they were pretty clear that's not
coming," he said.
The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF,
an exchange-traded fund that tracks the lower-grade corporate
market, had its best showing since November, rising 1.4 percent
on Wednesday following price declines for the better part of the
month.
"Emerging markets are more attractive than high yield at
these levels," Rieder said.
Rieder said on Feb. 1 the Fed would raise rates three or
four times this year, a prediction he made when markets
anticipated a fewer than one-in-five chance of a rate hike on
Wednesday.
Speeches by Fed officials after Feb. 1 pushed markets to
conclude the most recent hike was all-but-inevitable and
suggested they could embark on a more "hawkish" rate-hike
trajectory to tamp inflation risks as U.S. President Donald
Trump and his Republican party tout tax cuts, infrastructure
spending and other fiscal stimulus measures.
Institutional shares of the Strategic Income Opportunities
Fund run by Rieder are up 3.6 percent a year for the last five
years, beating 89 percent of its peers, according to Thomson
Reuters Lipper.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)