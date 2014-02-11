BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago
Feb 11 The Financial Times reported on Tuesday: * Investors mull legal action against Ocwen Financial Corp over mortgage servicing practices * Investors concerned that Ocwen Financial Corp's practices hurt securities holders * BlackRock Inc, Pimco among those considering legal action against Ocwen
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.1 million dinars versus loss of 138,339 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pwU99Z) Further company coverage: