SINGAPORE, April 21 The chief executive of
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said
on Tuesday that China will need to continue to reform its
capital markets to avert what he called boom and bust
scenarios.
"It is our strong belief that China needs more robust
capital markets," CEO Larry Fink said at a Credit Suisse
conference in Singapore.
"And by having a more robust capital market, it will mean
we'll have less boom bust. Right now, we are experiencing
typical boom bust. Let's hope it doesn't end poorly."
Chinese stocks struck seven-year highs on Monday, but have
retreated from those levels on concerns that regulators want to
cool a market that has already gained more than 80 percent since
late November, thanks in large part to borrowed money.
"China needs to expand its capital markets. It needs more
IPOs, better underwriting standards," Fink added.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)