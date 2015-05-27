UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Lowering interest rates around the world to boost the global economy has reached a point where it is now "quite harmful" to clients, including pension funds and insurers, BlackRock Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.
The "low rate environment is having a profound impact on how they're going to operate," Fink said at the Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.