NEW YORK Dec 7 A top BlackRock Inc
executive said the company could benefit from rising rates as
its institutional clients keep their stakes in fixed income and
as revenues from other businesses grow.
BlackRock Inc CFO Gary Shedlin, speaking at a
Goldman Sachs event, said the company could earn more
revenues from its securities lending and money-market funds
businesses as rates rise and that it is "under-penetrated" in
relatively high-fee hedge funds, private equity and
infrastructure businesses that can also grow.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by W Simon)