UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
Feb 12 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said Gary Shedlin will succeed Ann Marie Petach as chief financial officer.
Shedlin, who has been a long-time strategic and financial adviser to BlackRock, will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach through a transition period till the company's current-quarter results.
Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director in the client solution business, the company said in a statement.
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8