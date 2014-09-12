* Shift in strategy away from GDP-driven investments
* Beijing driving reform of SOEs, financial markets
* Energy, telecoms, insurance sectors key areas for reform
* BlackRock also keen on China's e-commerce sector
By Paul Carsten
TIANJIN, China, Sept 12 The restructuring of
China's state-owned enterprises and the liberalisation of its
financial markets now provide key opportunities for investment
that rarely existed before, BlackRock Inc's head of
China equities told Reuters.
That, combined with the country's slower pace of economic
growth, has triggered a shift away from a GDP-driven investment
strategy for the world's biggest money manager.
Of particular interest to BlackRock are China's bloated
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), under pressure to become more
competitive as the government nudges them towards market pricing
after relying on state support for over half a century.
Oil companies like PetroChina Co are shedding
non-core assets, while the three state-owned wireless carriers,
including China Mobile, are reducing subsidy budgets
and marketing expenses.
"We're moving into an era of focusing on structural trends
rather than cyclical trends," Helen Zhu said on the sidelines of
a World Economic Forum meeting in the northern city of Tianjin
on Thursday.
"Areas that had previously limited potential but are now
very full of potential - those will deliver superior returns
over time."
Zhu's BGF China fund is up around 7.8 percent for the year
to date, in line with the benchmark MSCI China 10/40 index
.
China's leaders have also announced long-term targets for
the insurance sector, hoping to boost its overall contribution
to the economy and countering competition from shadow banking,
which offers higher return yields and seemingly low risks.
The relaxation of a decades-old household registration
system, which will allow more Chinese to migrate to cities, as
well of the country's one-child policy will also help drive the
shift towards a more consumption-driven economy.
"A lot of these structural growth, reform beneficiary areas
that we look at, we think returns will be continuously
enhanced," said Zhu.
BlackRock's China equities arm is also keen on the
e-commerce industry, where companies like Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd and JD.com Inc have been allowed to grow
relatively unfettered by government regulation.
Zhu dismissed the notion that Chinese technology stocks are
in a bubble.
"The companies have clearly done well over year and a half,
it's a combination of earnings upwards revisions and valuation
expansion," she said.
"You see the Internet companies eating a lot of older
business models' lunch."
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Stephen
Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)