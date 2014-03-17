March 17 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, has named JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Christopher Jones as chief investment officer (CIO) for stocks
in the Americas, seeking to strengthen its active equity
business.
Jones will head BlackRock's Fundamental Active Equity team
in the Americas in a few months, according to an internal memo
provided by BlackRock and sent to employees on Monday. He will
replace Chris Leavy, who went on medical leave in June last
year.
Jones, formerly CIO for JPMorgan Asset Management's growth
and small-cap U.S. equity team, will also be the global co-head
of fundamental equity, alongside Nigel Bolton, head of
BlackRock's European equity team.
New York-based BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has
sought to improve the unit's performance to attract assets.
"The changes we made to our U.S. Fundamental Active Equity
team are paying dividends, with the four largest funds under new
management all showing material performance improvement," Fink
said in the company's latest earnings report.
He said since the new team joined BlackRock, which manages
more than $4 trillion in assets, performance at its basic value,
large-cap growth product and large-cap value product funds had
improved.