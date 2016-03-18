(Adds details on executives, compensation, upcoming shareholder
By Sudarshan Varadhan, Trevor Hunnicutt and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK, March 18 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, raised total compensation for
Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink by about 8 percent in
2015, according to a filing on Friday.
Fink was awarded $25.8 million in compensation in 2015,
compared with $23.9 million in 2014, based on a calculation of
his pay according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
guidelines. (1.usa.gov/1ptuuLA)
But the company's own calculations of Fink's pay show his
compensation flat for 2015. The calculations vary because
BlackRock reports some incentive pay in a different year,
according to the filing.
BlackRock's filing also shows the company will face an
unusual test of its oversight of CEO pay at other companies,
where its funds are often large investors and routinely vote in
favor of their executive compensation.
Fink's pay included a $900,000 salary, a bonus of $8.7
million, nearly $16 million in stock awards and $193,000 in
"other" compensation, according to that calculation.
BlackRock President Rob Kapito was paid $20 million, the
filing said. Fink, 63, and Kapito, 59, were among BlackRock's
founders in 1988.
Last year was difficult for money management firms, which
were whipsawed by volatile capital markets.
The BlackRock board committee that analyzes compensation
concluded among other factors that the company's share of key
markets increased and that the company showed "strong and
consistent financial results despite a challenging" environment,
according to the filing.
BlackRock's stock traded nearly 5 percent lower at the end
of 2015 than at the end of 2014, while a grouping of such
companies measured by the Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index
fell by 12 percent. Over the year, the stock returned
negative 2.3 percent, a figure that includes dividend payouts.
Net income of New York-based BlackRock rose 2 percent in
2015 to more than $3.3 billion in a year of flat growth in
assets under management for the company, which oversaw more than
$4.6 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Separately, a proxy resolution on which BlackRock's
investors will vote this year calls on the company to report on
its own proxy-voting practices, citing among other things that
BlackRock supports CEO pay more often than other investment
managers.
In Friday's filing BlackRock's directors urged investors to
vote against the proposal, calling it unnecessary since the
company already discloses much about how its Stewardship Team
determines votes and that such a proposal could "threaten the
independence" of that team.
