Sept 9 BlackRock Inc co-president and
long-time executive Charles Hallac has died after a years-long
struggle with colon cancer at the age of 50, the company said on
Wednesday.
Hallac, who was the first employee to join BlackRock in
1988, was formerly chief operating officer and the initial
architect for the firm's Aladdin risk management system, which
now has 20,000 users with around $15 trillion in assets tied to
it, according to the firm. He also founded the firm's BlackRock
Solutions service, which provides Aladdin and other advisory
services to financial institutions.
"Charlie was not only my partner for many years, but also a
trusted and valued friend. He was a visionary who embodied our
culture and was truly the heart and soul of BlackRock,"
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote in the statement. "His
extraordinary innovations, including our unique Aladdin
platform, have been central to our success, but his most
important legacy is the generation of leaders molded by
Charlie's tremendous ability to lead and mentor."
Hallac became co-president in 2014, a role he shared with
Robert Kapito, following a reorganization among its executive
ranks.
Known for his in-depth understanding of the operational
needs of the business, Hallac was in the office everyday even
when he was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.
Before his diagnosis with colon cancer in 2012, Hallac was
long thought to be a possible successor to Larry Fink, according
to former BlackRock executives who wished to remain anonymous
because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
BlackRock's reorganization in 2014 was part of an effort to
groom other senior executives to be possible successors for
Fink, the sources said.
Hallac is survived by his wife Sarah and three children,
David, Rebecca and AJ.
