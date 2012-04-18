April 18 BlackRock, the world's largest money
manager, would be required to cut back some of the business it
conducts with Wall Street firms if Moody's Investor Service
carries out its threat to lower the credit ratings of some of
the largest U.S. banks, Th e New York Times reported on its
website on Wednesday.
BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink told the
paper that some of his firm's investment contracts with its
clients stipulate a minimum credit rating for counterparties.
"If Moody's does indeed downgrade these institutions, we may
have a need to move some business around to higher-rated
institutions," Fink told the newspaper.
Moody's has said that it is reviewing 15 of the world's
largest banks for possible credit ratings downgrades in mid-May,
and broad cuts could send banks' ratings on average to their
lowest historical levels.