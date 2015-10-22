NEW YORK Oct 22 Top BlackRock Inc bond fund manager Rick Rieder said he sees some European bonds as increasingly attractive after central bankers there disclosed they have weighed another interest rate cut.

"We have a good portion of our risk in Europe today," said Rieder, who manages BlackRock's Strategic Income Opportunities Fund. "I do think the policy's going to be aggressive."

Speaking at a Boston conference of the CFA Institute, Rieder said he sees "parts" of the credit markets in Europe to be attractive as well as bonds from peripheral European countries.

