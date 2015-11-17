* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here
(Adds comments on interest rates, more details on emerging
market debt)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Nov 17 Top BlackRock Inc
portfolio manager Rick Rieder said on Tuesday that he still saw
value in emerging markets and high-yield debt despite fears that
a tighter U.S. monetary policy could trim prices further.
"The one area I do like - the emerging market sovereigns - I
usually don't get met with a lot of consensus on that one,"
Rieder said, speaking in New York at the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit. "Some of those sovereigns are much
better credit quality than many parts of Europe."
Among the countries whose sovereign debt appeals to Rieder
are Mexico, India and the Philippines, with a good deal of that
foreign exposure hedged or denominated in U.S. dollars so they
can prosper despite sliding currencies.
Rieder is a manager of the $31 billion BlackRock Strategic
Income Opportunities Fund as well as chief investment
officer of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock, which manages
$4.5 trillion overall.
Rieder described as a "grave injustice" the fact that strong
markets get grouped with weaklings that could suffer under the
weight of sinking commodity prices and potentially tightening
U.S. credit along with geopolitical threats.
Asked to describe his most contrarian trade, Rieder said
strong emerging market countries such as Mexico and India
offered much stronger credit quality than sovereigns in parts of
Europe, even in countries there that he also likes, such as
Portugal.
In Europe, rates are being pushed lower by aggressive easing
by the central bank, and emerging markets could benefit from the
same policy stance.
Rieder said a rate hike by U.S. policymakers was overdue and
that he believed the U.S. economy could withstand increases to 1
percent next year, from about zero.
He said beaten-up high-yield bonds still held value, adding
that the attractive yields on those securities could soothe the
pain of a low interest-rate environment.
For more summit stories, see
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)