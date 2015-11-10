(Adds credit to Wall Street Journal)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Nov 10 Two top asset managers said
Tuesday they are slashing costs on some of their exchange-traded
funds, ushering in a new level of low fees for investors in
funds that track the stock market.
BlackRock Inc, the largest manager of ETFs through
its iShares brand, said it is cutting fees on seven of its over
700 exchange-traded funds.
One such fund - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
- is being cut from 0.07 percent of assets to 0.03
percent. That sent the sticker price of that $2.8 billion fund
below that of larger funds, such as the Vanguard Total Stock
Market ETF, at 0.05 percent, and the Schwab U.S.
Large-Cap ETF, at 0.04.
Charles Schwab Corp struck back later Tuesday,
saying it would lower the expense ratio on that fund to 0.03
percent, according to spokesman Greg Gable. The timing of that
price cut was not immediately clear. Gable said the firm would
also "look at" a rate cut on its 0.04 percent U.S. Broad Market
ETF.
While those fees may seem small, they equate to millions in
revenue for asset managers and in potentially increased
performance for investors.
Three U.S. brands - BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street
Corp - control 88 percent of the ETF market's assets.
They continue to trim prices, as has Schwab. Both Schwab and
Vanguard have expanded their shares of the ETF market
dramatically over the past several years.
Overall, the expenses attached to ETFs have dropped for each
of the last three years, to 0.51 percent for the average stock
ETF in 2014, according to Lipper.
"At the end of the day, this kind of fee competition
benefits investors," said Michael Rawson, an analyst at
Morningstar Inc. "It's good to see."
BlackRock's reduction could cut an estimated $1 million of
management fees BlackRock collects on the product each year, a
57 percent reduction. But cost reductions can drive a wave of
new assets into those funds, raising the fees they collect.
"Our goal is to be present in the core of investors'
portfolios," said Ruth Weiss, head of the U.S. iShares product
team, in an interview. "We know that price is an important
factor in the decision."
New York-based BlackRock is also replacing the Core S&P
Total U.S. Stock Market ETF's underlying index with one that
includes more small companies. Expenses on six other so-called
core iShares ETFs will be cut. The funds are aimed at
buy-and-hold retail investors.
The Schwab price cut was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
Vanguard spokesman David Hoffman said that company's ETF
lineup has average expense ratios of 0.13 percent. Vanguard
delivers its ETF products at cost, so the expense ratios cover
costs of running the funds but do not include profits, the
spokesman said.
"Being an all-the-time, across-the-board cost leader is in
our DNA," he said in an email. "Other investment firms may lower
costs on a small sub-set of funds or have a separate brand of
low-cost products as a business strategy to attract assets."
