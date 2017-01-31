(Adds background, quote from BlackRock executive)
NEW YORK Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's
exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets
in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
The milestone, reached last Thursday, came after a dramatic
shift in markets since the November U.S. presidential election,
including a rally in U.S. stocks, and is a capstone in a move by
investors to lower-cost ETFs.
ETFs are a basket of stocks or other assets traded by
individual investors and institutions. They often charge lower
fees than many mutual funds, incur fewer taxes and offer the
convenience of buying entire markets as simply as trading a
single stock. Many track indexes instead of trying to beat the
market.
Demand for ETFs has so far survived debate over the
durability of the funds during market stress.
ETFs took in $375 billion globally in 2016. BlackRock pulled
in $140 billion of that, including $105 billion in the United
States, according to BlackRock and FactSet Research Systems Inc.
"We're seeing our clients expand the use of iShares ETFs to
replace individual securities, to execute more efficiently than
swaps, futures or individual bonds, to take long-term core
positions and to construct efficient portfolios," Martin Small,
the U.S. head of iShares, said in an emailed statement.
In 2009, BlackRock bought the iShares business from Barclays
, which had helped popularize the funds. Today, iShares
account for a quarter of BlackRock's assets under management.
