NEW YORK Oct 20 BlackRock Inc's iShares exchange-traded fund business has taken in $100 billion in new cash this year, a pace faster than its record-setting 2015 haul, the fund company said on Thursday on Twitter.

The company said it crossed the milestone on Wednesday. The iShares ETFs took in $130 billion in 2015 but did not top $100 billion until late November that year, the company said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)