Feb 11 BlackRock Inc, the largest
manager of exchange-traded funds, said on Monday it is reviewing
the terms of its contracts with index providers but added that
no changes were "imminent."
Mark Wiedman, global head of BlackRock's iShares ETF unit,
made the remarks while speaking at the Index Universe Inside
ETFs conference in Hollywood, Florida, spokeswoman Melissa
Garville confirmed.
The remarks were first reported by the financial weekly
Barron's.
Over the past year, ETF managers have been cutting costs,
including index licensing fees, amid fierce competition for
investor dollars. Shares of index provider MSCI tumbled
27 percent in one day last October after Vanguard Group said it
would switch 22 of its funds away from MSCI benchmarks to
cheaper indexes.
So far, BlackRock has stuck with MSCI on many of its funds.
Shares of BlackRock were up $1.41, or 0.59 percent, to
$239.57 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. MSCI
shares were down 16 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $33.83.