Sri Lankan rupee edges down on thin importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
July 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has a plan to address market share losses in its iShares exchange-traded fund business, Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.
"We believe we have a plan to address it in coming months," Fink, who did not give any details of the plan, said on a call with analysts.
BlackRock has lost out in the United States to lower-cost ETFs from Vanguard Group, Fink said.
So far in July, investors have added a net $3.5 billion to iShares ETFs, Fink said.
BlackRock is not planning to make any large acquisitions currently but is looking at several "fill-in" deals to add money managers in areas where the firm is absent, Fink said.
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
* Approved preferential allotment of 35.5 million shares to J&K government at issue price of INR 79.38 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s2Wrj6) Further company coverage: