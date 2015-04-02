By Ashley Lau
| NEW YORK, April 2
NEW YORK, April 2 Investors poured $36.1 billion
into exchange-traded products in March, largely driven by money
going into non-U.S. developed markets funds as appetite for
European and Japanese equities swelled, according to data from
BlackRock Inc.
Of those total monthly inflows, 90 percent, or $32.6
billion, went into equity funds tied to developed markets
outside the United States, with investors adding $8.3 billion in
new money to Japan equity ETPs and $14.8 billion to European
equity ETPs, a new high for the region.
"Europe is beginning to recover and we're seeing that euro
zone stocks are trading at a discount, and what that does is
create great value in terms of wanting to invest toward Europe,"
said Amy Belew, head of ETP research at BlackRock.
ETPs include exchange-traded funds, which hold a basket of
securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a form
of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs trade
intraday like stocks.
The ETP market has ballooned in recent years to nearly $3
trillion in ETPs globally, and $2 trillion in the United States
alone. Flows into and out of the funds, which are increasingly
used as investing tools, show investor sentiment across regions
globally.
Year-to-date through March, ETPs attracted $97.2 billion,
making the first three months of 2015 the best opening quarter
on record, with inflows nearly triple the total from the same
quarter last year. Of those inflows, $71 billion went into
non-U.S. developed markets equity funds.
That marks a contrast to the prior fourth quarter 2014, when
the all-time high of $138 billion in new money into ETPs came
mostly from U.S. equities.
Investors continued to favor currency hedged ETPs amid a
strengthening U.S. dollar, with a total $13.4 billion in new
money added to currency hedged equity funds in March.
A strong U.S. dollar can cut into the total returns for
U.S.-based investors investing in regions with weaker local
currencies. Currency hedged products strip out the effect of a
region's currency on the performance of a given fund by
investing in foreign currency forward contracts and rolling
them, typically on a monthly basis.
Among the biggest individual fund asset gatherers so far
this year have been the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
, which added $10.1 billion alone in the first quarter,
and the Deutsche X-trackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF
, which added $5.1 billion.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)