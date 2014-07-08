By Claire Milhench LONDON, July 8 Energy exchange-traded products (ETPs) attracted almost $200 million in June as investors moved into crude oil after civil war broke out in Iraq, the latest monthly flows data from asset manager BlackRock showed. Worries that Iraq's crude exports would be disrupted by violence have proved largely unfounded to date, but the rapidity with which Islamist militants seized territory in the north and west last month alarmed the market, driving up futures prices. The S&P GSCI Energy index was up 3.2 percent in June, with Brent up 3.8 percent and unleaded gasoline up 3.6 percent. "The bulk of the energy flows went into crude oil ETPs, and most of that went into Brent-tracking products," said Nick Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. "The main reason for that was the deterioration of the situation in Iraq which came as a surprise to markets." ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, offer an easy route into commodities for investors and allow asset allocators to make quick, tactical changes to their portfolios. With $191 million of inflows, energy futures ETPs were the only commodity futures ETPs to record inflows in June. For the year to date, they had net inflows of $33 million. Energy equity ETPs also attracted strong flows of $1.4 billion in June, with $8.2 billion of inflows in the first half. This was the strongest inflow for sector equity ETPs globally. "The main drivers included the strength of energy commodity prices this year - crude oil mostly - and investors' continued hunt for yield," said Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research EMEA at BlackRock's iShares. Energy bucked the trend as the other commodity ETP segments experienced outflows or were flat on the month. Total commodity ETP outflows amounted to $392 million in June, with $837 million of outflows in the first half of the year. GOLD ENDS MONTH FLAT Inflows into U.S.-listed gold ETP products were offset by outflows from European products. U.S.-listed gold ETPs had $317 million of inflows in June, whereas Europe-listed gold ETPs had outflows of $325 million, BlackRock said. Precious metals were the second best performing sector in the S&P GSCI, with gold up 6.1 percent and silver up 12.5 percent in June as a result of geopolitical tensions and a weakening dollar, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. "A safe haven asset, the gold price rallied significantly in June," said Marchioni. This was partly influenced by the Iraqi and Ukrainian crises. "Investors may have followed the momentum or endorsed the contrarian view and taken their profits." She added that for some European investors, the ECB's decision in early June to cut rates resulted in a more stable euro/dollar rate. "European investors who used gold to hedge against short-term euro FX movements ahead of the ECB decision may have taken some of their profits with the gold price in euros recovering in late June," she said. Agriculture ETPs lost $126 million in June and are down $404 million on the year - the biggest sector outflow after gold. The June redemptions were fuelled by a forecast for a bumper corn harvest in the United States, which will leave inventories at very healthy levels over the coming winter, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said. Industrial metals ETPs attracted the most inflows in the first half at $264 million, with only modest outflows in June. Brooks said that diversified industrial metals ETPs were benefiting from a rebound in Chinese demand growth, although copper ETPs have suffered due to an investigation into irregularities at Qingdao's bonded warehouses in China. At the end of June, BlackRock's data covered 911 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $126 billion. Global commodities at end-June (US$ mln) SECTOR JUNE FLOWS YTD FLOWS JUNE ASSETS Broad/Diversified -140 -64 18,130 Agriculture -126 -404 4,843 Energy 191 33 7,412 Industrial Metals -6 264 2,143 Gold 0 -829 72,759 Silver -247 187 12,208 Precious Metals Total -311 -665 93,817 TOTAL COMMODITIES -392 -837 126,346 Source: BlackRock (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)