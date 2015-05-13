* Total commodity outflows at $728 mln for April
* Investors take profits after oil price rally
* Broad basket ETPs benefit from base metals boost
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, May 13 Investors pulled $1.2 billion
from energy exchange-traded products (ETPs) in April, banking
profits after oil prices rallied some 20 percent over the month,
the latest global data from asset manager BlackRock showed.
It was a sharp reversal from the first quarter of 2015, when
investors piled into oil ETPs trying to position for a rebound
when production numbers start to dip.
But with Saudi Arabia pumping at near-record highs in an
attempt to win a battle for market share against U.S. shale
production, crude supply continues to outweigh demand.
Towards the end of March there were signs that investor
fatigue had set in, as negative roll yields eroded profits. The
April rally then gave some investors an opportunity to cash in.
"With the fundamental outlook for oil not improving
significantly, outflows are likely short-term investors taking
money off the table after a nice recovery in oil prices since
late March," Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research at
BlackRock's iShares EMEA, said.
"Oil ETPs are not ideal for longer-term bets due to roll
costs eroding returns and the market has been in contango ever
since the ETP flows began to pick up late last year," she added.
Energy was the best-performing sector in the S&P GSCI in
March, up 17.4 percent, with all petroleum commodities reporting
double-digit gains. But the persistent weakness in physical
crude markets suggests oil futures may sell off again.
Nitesh Shah, commodities research associate at ETF
Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said outflows from oil ETPs had
continued into May. "The rally was a bit premature because
global oil supply hasn't really tightened yet," he said.
He suggested that some investors had taken profits in April
in case OPEC chooses not to cut production at its June meeting,
and prices fall again.
Gold ETPs had modest inflows in April after outflows of over
$2 billion in March. Shah partly attributed this reversal to
nervousness around the outcome of Greece's debt negotiations.
Broad basket commodity ETPs attracted $128 million, mainly
driven by an improving outlook for industrial metals, which
rallied strongly over April.
"They had a good month on expectations of supplies
tightening, and investors seem more optimistic about commodities
in general," Shah said.
Aluminium, tin and nickel ETPs have attracted decent inflows
in recent weeks, he added.
Global commodities at end-April (US$ mln)
SECTOR APRIL FLOWS APRIL ASSETS
Broad/Diversified 128.4 13,415
Agriculture 25.1 3,656
Energy -1,234.4 15,616
Industrial Metals 13.6 1,556
Gold 223 62,544
Silver 109.9 9,317
Other Precious Metals 6.1 18,706
TOTAL Precious Metals 339 90,567
TOTAL COMMODITIES -728.3 124,810
Source: BlackRock
(Editing by Dale Hudson)