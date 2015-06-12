* Total commodity outflows at $749 mln for May * Energy outflows slow to $540 mln; up $6.3 bln YTD * Agriculture attracts bumper $143 mln on weather worries By Claire Milhench LONDON, June 12 Investors continued to pull money from energy exchange-traded products (ETPs) in May after a rebound in oil prices stumbled as the global supply glut showed no signs of eroding. Some $540 million exited energy ETPs globally last month, following net withdrawals of $1.2 billion in April, data from asset manager BlackRock showed. Investors piled into oil ETPs in the first quarter chasing an oil price rebound. But Brent crude futures prices slipped just over 2 percent in May, and some investors decided to take profits ahead of a potentially much bigger downward correction. "The gains were getting a bit ahead of themselves given the elevated inventory levels," said Martin Arnold, global commodity and FX strategist at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. He noted that OPEC had not cut production, with Saudi Arabia raising output to a record high of around 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in May. Meanwhile, demand has failed to pick up enough to work through the millions of barrels of oil in storage on land and at sea. "We think there is some near-term weakness to come in oil prices - there is a greater risk of downside at the moment, so the profit-taking is pretty pragmatic," said Arnold. The data also showed investors beginning to tilt back towards industrial metals and broad basket commodity ETPs, which attracted net inflows of $163 million and $430 million respectively in May. Arnold said that ETF Securities had seen strong inflows into its aluminium and broad basket industrial metals ETPs, but copper products had experienced outflows. In terms of price performance, industrial metals was the worst-performing sector in the S&P GSCI in May, dropping 7.9 percent, and aluminium was the worst-performing commodity, sliding 11 percent. This suggests tactical investors are targeting metals that look oversold and where fundamentals are becoming more supportive. "The risks to supply offer a decent buying opportunity - virtually across the sector you are seeing inventories fall," Arnold said. Agriculture ETPs attracted a net $143 million, their strongest performance for over a year. Arnold said softs such as coffee and sugar had seen some decent inflows. He linked this to a number of weather-related factors, such as the potential for frost damage sparking fears of a lower coffee harvest in Brazil. He also cited reports of potential damage to the winter wheat crop and an ongoing El Nino effect, which is likely to reduce yields year-on-year. Global commodities at end-May (US$ mln) SECTOR MAY FLOWS MAY ASSETS Broad/Diversified 430.4 13,367 Agriculture 143.4 3,728 Energy -539.8 14,634 Industrial Metals 163.3 1,636 Gold -800.1 61,576 Silver -159.8 9,242 Other Precious Metals 13.7 18,326 TOTAL Precious Metals -946.2 89,144 TOTAL COMMODITIES -749 122,510 Source: BlackRock (Editing by Susan Fenton)