* Total commodity outflows at $749 mln for May
* Energy outflows slow to $540 mln; up $6.3 bln YTD
* Agriculture attracts bumper $143 mln on weather worries
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, June 12 Investors continued to pull
money from energy exchange-traded products (ETPs) in May after a
rebound in oil prices stumbled as the global supply glut showed
no signs of eroding.
Some $540 million exited energy ETPs globally last month,
following net withdrawals of $1.2 billion in April, data from
asset manager BlackRock showed.
Investors piled into oil ETPs in the first quarter chasing
an oil price rebound. But Brent crude futures prices
slipped just over 2 percent in May, and some investors decided
to take profits ahead of a potentially much bigger downward
correction.
"The gains were getting a bit ahead of themselves given the
elevated inventory levels," said Martin Arnold, global commodity
and FX strategist at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs.
He noted that OPEC had not cut production, with Saudi Arabia
raising output to a record high of around 10.3 million barrels
per day (bpd) in May.
Meanwhile, demand has failed to pick up enough to work
through the millions of barrels of oil in storage on land and at
sea.
"We think there is some near-term weakness to come in oil
prices - there is a greater risk of downside at the moment, so
the profit-taking is pretty pragmatic," said Arnold.
The data also showed investors beginning to tilt back
towards industrial metals and broad basket commodity ETPs, which
attracted net inflows of $163 million and $430 million
respectively in May.
Arnold said that ETF Securities had seen strong inflows into
its aluminium and broad basket industrial metals ETPs, but
copper products had experienced outflows.
In terms of price performance, industrial metals was the
worst-performing sector in the S&P GSCI in May,
dropping 7.9 percent, and aluminium was the worst-performing
commodity, sliding 11 percent.
This suggests tactical investors are targeting metals that
look oversold and where fundamentals are becoming more
supportive. "The risks to supply offer a decent buying
opportunity - virtually across the sector you are seeing
inventories fall," Arnold said.
Agriculture ETPs attracted a net $143 million, their
strongest performance for over a year. Arnold said softs such as
coffee and sugar had seen some decent inflows.
He linked this to a number of weather-related factors, such
as the potential for frost damage sparking fears of a lower
coffee harvest in Brazil. He also cited reports of potential
damage to the winter wheat crop and an ongoing El Nino effect,
which is likely to reduce yields year-on-year.
Global commodities at end-May (US$ mln)
SECTOR MAY FLOWS MAY ASSETS
Broad/Diversified 430.4 13,367
Agriculture 143.4 3,728
Energy -539.8 14,634
Industrial Metals 163.3 1,636
Gold -800.1 61,576
Silver -159.8 9,242
Other Precious Metals 13.7 18,326
TOTAL Precious Metals -946.2 89,144
TOTAL COMMODITIES -749 122,510
Source: BlackRock
(Editing by Susan Fenton)