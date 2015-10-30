NEW YORK Oct 30 A top executive within
BlackRock Inc's iShares exchange-traded fund business is
stepping down.
Joe Cavatoni, head of Americas iShares Capital Markets, is
leaving that role, according to a memo distributed within the
firm this week.
The capital markets team within ETF firms is responsible for
the smooth functioning of those products as they trade in the
market.
The memo does not disclose Cavatoni's next role. He could
not immediately be reached for comment.
"He has left an indelible mark on our business, and the ETF
industry, particularly through his leadership and championing of
technology initiatives across a range of areas, including
improving ETF market liquidity, enhancing client access to best
execution and facilitating ETF price transparency and
discovery," the memo said.
Samara Cohen is continuing to act as managing director and
U.S. Head of iShares Capital Markets.
BlackRock's iShares business is the world's largest
manufacturer of ETFs with $1 trillion in assets under
management.
