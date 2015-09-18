(Corrects spelling of Rick Rieder's surname throughout)

NEW YORK, Sept 18 The Federal Reserve will likely raise U.S. interest rates at its December policy meeting after it decided to stick to its near-zero rate policy on Thursday, Rick Rieder, a top bond manager at BlackRock said on Friday.

While there is some probability of the U.S. central bank increasing rates at its next policy meeting on Oct 27-28, it would be "hard" for Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other policy-makers to make such a move, Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income, said at a press briefing.

The futures market implied traders see only a 14 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in October and 42 percent chance in December, according to CME's FedWatch program.

Meanwhile, Heidi Richardson, BlackRock's iShares U.S. investment strategist, said there were notable inflows into its iShares long-dated Treasuries, short-term credit and floating-rate exchange-traded funds following the Fed's rate decision on Thursday.