(Corrects spelling of Rick Rieder's surname throughout)
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The Federal Reserve will
likely raise U.S. interest rates at its December policy meeting
after it decided to stick to its near-zero rate policy on
Thursday, Rick Rieder, a top bond manager at BlackRock said on
Friday.
While there is some probability of the U.S. central bank
increasing rates at its next policy meeting on Oct 27-28, it
would be "hard" for Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other
policy-makers to make such a move, Rieder, BlackRock's chief
investment officer of fundamental fixed income, said at a press
briefing.
The futures market implied traders see only a 14 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike in October and 42 percent chance in
December, according to CME's FedWatch program.
Meanwhile, Heidi Richardson, BlackRock's iShares U.S.
investment strategist, said there were notable inflows into its
iShares long-dated Treasuries, short-term credit
and floating-rate exchange-traded funds
following the Fed's rate decision on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Richard Leong; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)