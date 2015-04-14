By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Larry Fink, chief executive
officer of BlackRock Inc, has sent a letter to the chief
executives of the 500 largest publicly listed U.S. companies
urging for a long-term approach to creating value for
shareholders or risk losing its support.
In a letter sent to the chief executive officers of the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index, Fink asks companies to avoid
succumbing to the short-term pressures created by the increase
in activist shareholders in recent years.
"It is critical... to understand that corporate leaders'
duty of care and loyalty is not to every investor or trader who
owns their companies' shares at any moment in time, but to the
company and its long term owners," Fink wrote in the letter,
dated March 31.
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager. As of the
end of 2014, it had $4.65 trillion of assets under management.
The company made Fink's letter available to Reuters after
The New York Times first reported on the document on Monday
evening, ahead of the company's scheduled release of
first-quarter results on Thursday.
In 2014, dividends and buybacks in the U.S. totaled $900
billion, its highest level ever, according to the letter. Many
market analysts expect that a rise in interest rates will not
derail the buyback boom that has been bolstering
stocks..
Given the low interest rate environment, such moves "send a
discouraging message about a company's ability to use its
resources wisely and develop a coherent plan to create value
over the long-term."
Companies that are committed to long-term shareholders and
communicate that strategy "can expect our support," Fink wrote.
Corporate boards should act as "the first line of defense"
against short-term pressures, Fink wrote.
For its part, BlackRock has revised its proxy guidelines to
highlight it expects board members to protect shareholders
against short-term thinking.
And those firms that have articulated a long-term strategy
to create shareholder value as well as credible metrics against
which to assess performance will have BlackRock's support during
periods of underperformance, Fink wrote.
"In such cases, we will take action to ensure that the
owners' interest are effectively served," he wrote.
(Editing by W Simon)