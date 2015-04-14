(Adds investor reaction to Fink letter)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 14 BlackRock Inc chief
Larry Fink has asked the top executives of the 500 largest
publicly listed U.S. companies urging them to take a long-term
approach to create value for shareholders or risk losing his
firm's support.
In a letter to the chief executive officers of the Standard
& Poor's 500 Index, Fink asked the companies to avoid short-term
pressures created by the increasing activist shareholder
activity of recent years.
"It is critical ... to understand that corporate leaders'
duty of care and loyalty is not to every investor or trader who
owns their companies' shares at any moment in time, but to the
company and its long term owners," Fink wrote in the letter,
dated March 31.
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager. At the end
of 2014, it had $4.65 trillion of assets under management.
In 2014, dividends and buybacks in the United States totaled
$900 billion, the highest ever, according to the letter. Through
March, buyback authorizations totaled $257 billion, the fastest
start to any year on record, according to Birinyi Associates.
Many market analysts expect that a rise in interest rates
will not derail the buyback boom bolstering
stocks.
The company made Fink's letter available to Reuters after
The New York Times first reported on the document on Monday
evening, ahead of the company's scheduled release of
first-quarter results on Thursday.
Given the low interest rate environment, such moves "send a
discouraging message about a company's ability to use its
resources wisely and develop a coherent plan to create value
over the long-term," Fink wrote
Corporate boards should act as "the first line of defense"
against short-term pressures."
In the last two years, activists have taken positions in
some of the largest U.S. corporations seeking larger share
repurchases, divestitures or other corporate action. The
companies targeted included Apple Inc, General Motors
Co, DuPont and Qualcomm Inc.
Hank Smith, chief investment officer of Haverford Trust Co,
which has $8.2 billion in assets under management, disagrees
with Fink and believes most activists now are more long-term
than the corporate raiders of the 1980s.
"I think the majority of activist investors today are really
investors and are not going into this to slash and burn," Smith
told Reuters in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
For example, Smith applauded Nelson Peltz' Trian Fund
Management LP for taking a long-term approach with its campaign
against the management of chemicals and agricultural company
DuPont.
Trian is pushing the company's board to be more accountable
and argues it should be split in two. The fund is pushing for
four seats on DuPont's board.
"I think Trian represents a positive influence," he said.
Smith also disagrees with Fink that dividends are a sign
companies are thinking short-term.
"Dividends are the mother's milk of returns to investors,"
said Smith, who only invests in companies that pay them.
"Dividend increases are the most tangible statement management
can make about the firm's fundamentals and future prospects."
For its part, BlackRock has revised its proxy guidelines to
highlight it expects board members to protect shareholders
against short-term thinking.
Firms that have a long-term strategy to create shareholder
value, as well as credible metrics to assess performance, will
have BlackRock's support during periods of underperformance.
"In such cases, we will take action to ensure that the
owners' interest are effectively served," he wrote.
Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles and known as the
Warren Buffett of bonds, shared Fink's sentiments.
"In a number of cases, in the tech area among the most
prominent of the examples, is where you ought to be reinvesting
in the business," he said. "There's too much catering to
quarterly earnings engineering slash activist shareholders."
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan. Editing by W Simon and
Andre Grenon)