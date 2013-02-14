BRIEF-Elanor Investors exchanges contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 14 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday that Peter Fisher was stepping down as head of fixed income at the New York-based firm.
Fisher, who joined BlackRock in 2004 after serving as Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for Domestic Finance, will become a senior director at the BlackRock Investment Institute
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.