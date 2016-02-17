BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
NEW YORK Feb 17 A top portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc said his fund recently added exposure to European junk bonds, adding that "widespread pessimism" in markets has created new investment opportunities.
The European high-yield market has grown attractive in part because of its limited exposure to volatile energy companies, according to Michael Fredericks, who manages the BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund.
"We recently increased the fund's position in European high yield, a growing asset class with spreads near their widest levels in two years," Fredericks said in a commentary distributed Wednesday. "The region's supportive monetary policy, corporate deleveraging and recovering economy bode well for these assets." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.