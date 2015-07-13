EU clears UBI banks' acquisition of three rescued Italian lenders
BRUSSELS, May 2 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Italy's sale to UBI Banca of three small banks which were rescued by Italian authorities in 2015.
July 13 BlackRock's unconstrained bond fund, its $31 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund , posted inflows of $1.7 billion in the second quarter, more than half of the $3.1 billion the firm's U.S. mutual funds brought in for that period, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
Meanwhile, unconstrained bond funds overall saw $1.9 billion in outflows over the same period, according to Morningstar. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BRUSSELS, May 2 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved Italy's sale to UBI Banca of three small banks which were rescued by Italian authorities in 2015.
* Says to consider proposal for issue of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing up to INR 50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: