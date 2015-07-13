July 13 BlackRock's unconstrained bond fund, its $31 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund , posted inflows of $1.7 billion in the second quarter, more than half of the $3.1 billion the firm's U.S. mutual funds brought in for that period, Morningstar data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, unconstrained bond funds overall saw $1.9 billion in outflows over the same period, according to Morningstar. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)