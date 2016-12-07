NEW YORK Dec 7 BlackRock Inc is
replacing one of the leaders of its nearly $42 billion BlackRock
Global Allocation Fund and adding three new
portfolio managers.
Aldo Roldan, a managing director and portfolio manager, is
stepping down from helping manage the company's largest mutual
fund because he wanted to reduce his day-to-day
responsibilities, a BlackRock spokeswoman said.
Roldan will work on the Global Allocation team as a "senior
investor," focusing on research and analysis, she said.
Three other investors will get top billing, according to a
regulatory disclosure this week.
Those three being elevated include Russ Koesterich, the
fund's head of asset allocation, as well as David Clayton and
Kent Hogshire, two senior investors who already assist on the
fund.
The changes take effect Jan. 1.
