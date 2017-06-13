By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, June 13
longest-serving mutual fund managers, who is responsible for
tens of billions of dollars in investors' money, is stepping
down.
Dennis Stattman, who has run what is now BlackRock's largest
mutual fund for more than 28 years, will retire from his role at
the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund in
August, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.
The fund currently has $40 billion in assets under
management.
Stattman, who turns 66 this month, is "confident that the
time is right to complete a carefully planned process of
transitioning management of Global Allocation to the team he
built," according to the memo signed by two top BlackRock
executives, Rob Kapito and Rich Kushel.
A BlackRock spokesman said Stattman was not available to
comment.
The retirement is the latest sign of a changing order at
BlackRock, a bellwether for an industry challenged by investors'
flight to lower-cost products. The world's largest asset
manager, BlackRock also offers relatively low-fee index funds
through its iShares brand.
The New York-based company has also been handing over more
responsibilities from its traditionalist stockpickers to its
data-crunching quantitative investors in a bid to boost
performance. In March, the company announced a formal
restructuring that cut fees and some portfolio managers.
Merrill Lynch & Co started the Global Allocation Fund in
1989 as the market was still clawing back from losses in the
1987 Black Monday market crash. Merrill sold that investment
management business to BlackRock, then a much smaller company,
in 2006.
The fund is a "multi-asset" portfolio of stocks, bonds and
other investments, pitched as offering strong returns and
protection from market swings.
Relatively low-cost institutional shares of the fund have
returned nearly 10 percent a year since the fund started 28
years ago, beating most of its few surviving rivals.
During the financial crisis in 2008, the fund beat most its
peers and managed to take in new cash from investors. Yet Global
Allocation has recorded about $25 billion in withdrawals since
2012, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit.
The fund's other four portfolio managers - Dan Chamby, Russ
Koesterich, David Clayton and Kent Hogshire - will all continue
in their roles. Chamby is a veteran at the fund's helm, while
Koesterich, Clayton and Hogshire were elevated to portfolio
manager roles earlier this year.
They will continue to manage a sprawling team of more than
50 people who focus on the fund, including analysts, traders and
marketing personnel.
Stattman will continue as an adviser to the asset manager's
Multi-Asset Strategies Group, which oversees the fund, according
to the memo.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Ablan and Tom Brown)