Sept 6 BlackRock Inc portfolio managers will be allowed to borrow from their peers if they are pressed for money to cash out clients, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

BlackRock first asked the regulatory agency in 2015 for permission to let its mutual funds borrow cash from one another, for instance to meet a spike in requests by clients to redeem their shares. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)