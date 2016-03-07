(Adds analyst quote)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 7 BlackRock Inc's
iShares Gold Trust may face penalties and other costs
after the U.S.-listed fund sold $296 million in shares earlier
this year without properly registering them, the company said in
a filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The fund manager, describing the problem as "inadvertent,"
said it would immediately resume issuing shares in the $7.8
billion fund after suspending such issuance last week.
The BlackRock affiliate that supervises IAU said it may be
required to re-acquire nearly 25 million shares of the fund it
issued between Feb 19 and March 3, in excess of the shares it
had officially registered with federal authorities. Those shares
were worth $296 million when they were transferred, the filing
said.
BlackRock said investors who bought and resold the
unregistered shares "may have the right to collect damages" plus
interest from the fund, and that the company may also have to
pay SEC and state penalties. The fund may have to sell gold to
meet those obligations.
On March 3, after realizing the error, BlackRock stopped
selling new shares of the fund - which trades like a stock on an
exchange but is meant to reflect the precious metal's market
value. The BlackRock fund and its shareholders actually own
gold, the commodity, rather than shares of gold-mining stocks or
any other proxy.
Investors have flocked to gold and related financial
products as economic uncertainty, a weak dollar and falling
expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes have spurred the
biggest buying spree of gold ETFs in five years.
The filing does not disclose how much compensation for loss
might be required or what penalties might be imposed, and
representatives for both BlackRock and the SEC declined to
comment for this story.
"I'm not familiar with any precedent for the sale of
unregistered shares of an exchange-traded product," said Ben
Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar Inc
, who said the episode highlights the importance of
understanding differences between various types of funds. "Not
all exchange-traded products are created equal."
On March 3, the fund closed at $12.17 a share. On March 4,
when BlackRock issued a press release noting the share freeze,
it rose as high as $12.37 before closing at $12.17, a discount
to the fund's $12.33 net asset value.
Exchange-traded products (ETPs) trade throughout the day at
market-determined prices. When they restrict creation of new
shares, the funds often start to trade at a higher price than
the "net asset value" of the investments the fund.
The gold ETP is registered under a different legal structure
than most exchange-traded funds, which do not have to register
new securities in as cumbersome a manner.
So far this year IAU has delivered a 19 percent return,
according to Lipper, and its assets under management have surged
by $1.4 billion to $8 billion since the start of the year. The
fund traded up 0.6 percent Monday afternoon in New York.
