(Adds comments from person familiar with BlackRock matter,
Sprott Management, ETF Securities)
NEW YORK, March 4 BlackRock Inc said on
Friday it had suspended the issuing of shares in its physically
backed gold exchange traded product due to a historic surge in
buying as global economic uncertainty rekindled bullion's
safe-haven appeal among investors.
BlackRock anticipates it will be able to resume issuing more
shares by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
IAU, or iShares Gold Trust, has seen its assets under
management surge by $1.4 billion to $8 billion since the start
the year. February marked the biggest spurt of demand in the
last decade, BlackRock said.
Holdings in major gold ETFs have surged 20
percent since the start of the year, hitting almost 48 million
ounces this week, their highest since September 2014.
While the BlackRock move appears to be an isolated case, it
illustrates the voracious demand for bullion as economic
uncertainty, a weak dollar and falling expectations for U.S.
interest rate hikes have spurred the biggest buying spree of
gold ETFs in five years and helped prices rally to their highest
in 13 months.
Interest in Sprott Management Asset's gold-backed trust
has also risen but is not in danger of
running out of gold, said John Wilson, chief executive of Sprott
Asset Management in Toronto.
"We don't have the issue where people show up and we can't
satisfy the demand for them," Wilson said, adding that the units
closed at a 0.1 percent premium on Thursday.
"In our case, if you want to buy physical gold, you put in
an order and there are people who are selling."
Steven Dunn, executive director and head of distribution for
ETF Securities in New York, said their Physical Swiss Gold Trust
has plenty of capacity even if it doubled in
size.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)