NEW YORK, March 7 BlackRock issued 25 million
shares of the iShares Gold Trust before they were
officially registered with securities regulators, and the fund
"may become subject to penalties" by securities regulators, the
fund manager said in a regulatory filing Monday.
The fund company resumed issuing new shares of the
physically backed gold exchange-traded product after suspending
new issuance on Friday, citing heavy demand for the product.
But, in its filing, BlackRock said it may have to sell gold
in the fund in order to buy back the shares that were
inadvertently not registered and pay interest to investors who
purchased the shares. Those investors "may have the right to
collect damages" from the fund, the filing said.
