NEW YORK, July 6 Greece's sound rejection of a
bailout at a referendum on Sunday increased the chances it may
leave the euro zone, but Athens and its creditors could still
reach a deal, said a top strategist for BlackRock Inc,
the world's largest asset manager.
"It does raise the odds of an exit," Russ Koesterich,
BlackRock global chief investment strategist, told Reuters.
"There is room for compromise," he added.
As investors mull the future of Greece as a member of the
euro zone, they have also been mindful whether Beijing is doing
enough to stem the dramatic 30 percent drop in the Chinese stock
market in the last three weeks.
Chinese stocks rose on Monday after the Chinese government
implemented a series of support measures over the weekend.
Koesterich and others have doubts on the longer-term impacts
on Beijing's latest moves to prop up stock prices.
"There is more downside potential," Koesterich said.
It is far from certain whether Greece could clinch more cash
ahead of a debt payment to the European Central Bank later this
month following the referendum outcome that flew in the face of
what Koesterich and many other investors had expected.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, whose brash style
has been partly blamed for the tension debt talks, resigned on
Monday, a day before an emergency meeting of Greek and other
euro zone leaders aimed to move closer to a deal.
Koesterich downplayed a parallel of a "Grexit," a term
traders have used to refer to a Greek departure from the euro
zone, to the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global
credit crisis back in late 2008.
"It's not like a Lehman bankruptcy," Koesterich said.
"Europe is in better condition to deal with Greece than three
years ago."
The ECB has the tools to contain spillover from a Grexit
including speeding up bond purchases for its 1.1 trillion euro
quantitative easing program in a bid to stem the rise in risk
premiums on Greek and other peripheral sovereign debt, he said.
While Koesterich has confidence in the ECB's ability to
limit turbulence from a Grexit, he sees a trickier situation for
Beijing in finding ways to support the stock market without
reigniting excessive speculation that had caused equity values
to more than double over the past year.
"It's a difficult balancing act for the Chinese authority,"
he said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)