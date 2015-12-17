NEW YORK Dec 17 A top bond manager at BlackRock
Inc said he still sees value in the erratic junk-bond
market, including in Europe and in the debt of companies focused
on consumer goods and services.
"We think parts of the high-yield market are pretty
attractive," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment
officer of fundamental fixed income.
Rieder said he was focused on "better quality" corporate
issuers in the consumer cyclical, non-cyclical and
transportation sectors.
New York-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset
manager, with $4.5 trillion under management.
Other fund managers have been buyers in the high-yield
market since it started falling precipitously on Dec. 7, with
oil prices tumbling to new lows and pushing some debt-buying
funds to freeze redemptions.
Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at Pacific
Investment Management Co LLC, said Tuesday that investors had
overreacted to the credit turmoil and said his company was
taking advantage of the sell-off.
Rieder also said European high-yield markets are in a "very
different dynamic in terms of where they are in the credit
cycle" and in their exposure to the slide in energy prices.
But he said he expected price swings in the broader
high-yield market to continue into next year.
The decision on Wednesday by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
increase the target range on the federal funds rate to 0.25
percent to 0.50 percent, from near-zero, pushed yields on
long-dated Treasuries down.
Rieder, who has argued rates should have been raised far
earlier, praised the central bank for laying out a gradual
process that "takes some of the ambiguity out" for investors
buying long-dated government debt.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)