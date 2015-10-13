NEW YORK Oct 12 BlackRock Inc will
launch a new mutual fund on Tuesday that targets clients who
want to boost the social impact of their investments, not just
their returns.
The BlackRock Impact U.S. Equity Fund will be run
by BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity Team, an internal group
that mines data for investing insights and manages $90 billion
in assets, according to Debbie McCoy, a strategist on the fund.
The firm has been working to increase the investment performance
and sales in its stock-picking funds business.
The product is the first of its kind to be launched by
BlackRock since the money manager announced in February that it
hired Deborah Winshel, a former president of The Robin Hood
Foundation, to spearhead an effort to help clients invest in
products that take environmental and social goals into account.
"The principal societal impact outcomes that are currently
measured include green innovation, corporate citizenship, high
impact disease research, ethics controversies and litigation,"
said the fund's prospectus, which was filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The fund will exclude businesses such as tobacco, alcohol
and weapons.
BlackRock, which manages $4.7 trillion in assets, will offer
the fund in three share classes, according to the preliminary
prospectus.
The fund reinforces a trend among asset managers and retail
brokerages of aligning investors' personal values with their
investment portfolios.
For instance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Asset
Management unit agreed in July to acquire Imprint Capital, which
specializes in portfolios that incorporate environmental, social
and corporate-governance goals.
BlackRock will use public as well as proprietary sources of
information to decide which companies make it into the
portfolio, McCoy said. The firm has seen interest in new social
impact strategies from both institutional and retail clients,
she added.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)