LONDON Nov 2 A former fund manager at the
London division of asset manager BlackRock Inc on
Wednesday pleaded guilty to insider dealing in a London court.
Mark Lyttleton was in September charged with three counts of
insider dealing relating to trading in equities and a call
option between October and December 2011.
A spokesman for the Financial Conduct Authority said
Lyttleton had pleaded guilty to two counts. He will be sentenced
at a later date.
Lyttleton worked at BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd
between 2001 and 2013, according to the FCA's register of
financial appointments. He was arrested on suspicion of market
abuse in April 2013, according to one source familiar with the
investigation.
Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager, reiterated
that it had been told by the FCA that the charges related to
alleged actions carried out for personal gain, while off its
premises. There was no impact to any of its clients, it said.
Insider dealing is a criminal offence in the UK and is
punishable by a fine and up to seven years in jail.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Louise Heavens)