JERUSALEM Jan 20 BlackRock, the world's
largest money manager, said on Wednesday it had launched an
exchange-traded fund (ETF) for European investors to invest
directly in Israel's blue-chip share index, the Tel Aviv 25
.
It said its iShares TA-25 Israel ETF is the first that
trades the underlying shares of the 25 largest shares on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). iShares now has more than 70 single
country ETFs domiciled in Europe.
"Israel's equity market was one of the fastest developed
economies to rebound after the financial crisis, and our fund is
a cost-effective way to invest in this resilient market and one
of the world's leading technology centres," said Alex Pollak,
head of BlackRock in Israel.
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) said the iShares TA-25 ETF
would be listed on the bourse, becoming the first Israeli ETF to
list in London.
It will be traded in pounds and dollars and will have an
international settlement structure with Euroclear Bank.
The ETF's listing "is a significant achievement for London
Stock Exchange and for investors, allowing them the opportunity
to have direct exposure to Israel's dynamic, fast growing and
entrepreneurial economy," said Gillian Walmsley, head of the
LSE's fixed income and listed products.
Israel's stock exchange, which is in the process of
demutualising, has struggled in recent years with low volumes
and the problem of companies delisting. Turnover improved to 1.4
billion shekels ($352 million) a day in 2015 from 1.2 billion in
2014 but that was below an average of 2 billion a day in 2010.
"This unique collaboration will increase TASE's exposure to
international investors, who are seeking ways to invest in the
Israeli market," said Yossi Beinart, TASE's chief executive.
"We will continue to promote partnerships with leading
international financial institutions, develop new products and
be responsive to local and global market needs," he said.
Earlier this month, TASE and Nasdaq said they would jointly
create a private market in Tel Aviv to support small growth
companies in Israel.
($1 = 3.9730 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Adrian Croft)