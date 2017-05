NEW YORK Feb 12 The global chief investment strategist for BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Friday described Japanese stocks as cheap and "arguably the most oversold" in financial markets.

The strategist, Russ Koesterich, told CNBC a move by the Bank of Japan to move to lower negative rates would likely lead to a weaker Yen and strength in many Japanese stocks, even if banks suffer under such a policy. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)