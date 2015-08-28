BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil Aug 28 BlackRock president Rob Kapito said on Friday that a recent global markets correction triggered by concerns over the Chinese economy has been "exaggerated."
Speaking at an event organized by Brazil's BM&FBovespa exchange, Kapito added that Latin America's largest economy needs to do all it can to avoid losing its investment-grade credit rating. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.