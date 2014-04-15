NEW YORK, April 15 Deutsche Bank AG has hired BlackRock Inc's Dodd Kittsley to head its exchange-traded product strategy in the Americas as it looks to expand its ETP footprint in the United States.

Kittsley, a veteran of the ETP world, will join Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management division in the Americas, the company said on Tuesday. In his newly created role, Kittsley will lead Deutsche's ETP research in the Americas and be responsible for growing the firm's institutional and retail business in the region.

Kittsley, who was not available for comment, will be based in New York and report to Deutsche's head of passive business in the Americas, Fiona Bassett, and head of passive distribution in the Americas, Mick McLaughlin.

Kittsley was most recently head of institutional product management and consulting for BlackRock's iShares business and previously head of global exchange-traded product research at the company, where had been since 2007.

Kittsley joined BlackRock via Barclays Global Investors, which merged with the New York-based asset manager in 2009, at which point BlackRock acquired its iShares business - the largest U.S. ETF provider with more than $900 billion in assets under management.

BlackRock confirmed Kittsley's departure but declined to comment further. In lieu of Kittsley's move, Amy Belew, head of iShares' global business intelligence, has assumed oversight of BlackRock's ETF research.

Kittsley's more than 15 years in the industry also include research and fund due diligence positions at State Street Global Advisors and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)