By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 BlackRock Inc on
Wednesday pushed back against arguments by the New York Federal
Reserve and other regulators that asset managers' securities
lending operations may pose major risks to the market and may
need greater oversight.
In a seven-page white paper seen by Reuters, the world's
largest money manager says financial regulators misunderstand
securities lending and are overstating its risks with regard to
the industry as a whole, and BlackRock in particular.
The defense comes as regulators, including the Federal
Reserve, raise concerns about potential dangers lurking in the
asset management industry, citing its rapid growth, massive
scale, and liquidity risks in the event of a financial panic.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a body of
U.S. regulators chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, has been
particularly focused on how the sector operates.
It has the power to label large non-banks as "systemic" - a
designation that compels greater oversight which has already
been extended to insurers like American International Group
and Metlife.
The asset management industry worries it could be next in
line and has lobbied fiercely against the so-called Systemically
Important Financial Institution (SIFI) designation.
Regulators including the FSOC, the Federal Reserve and
others have all raised concerns about the practice in which
pensions, mutual funds and other institutional investors lend
out their securities to banks and hedge funds in exchange for
collateral. Asset managers like BlackRock typically act as the
lending agent on their clients' behalf.
In a confidential presentation seen by Reuters, New York
Federal Reserve Assistant Vice President Nicola Cetorelli told a
group of international regulators in April 2014 that asset
managers involved in securities lending behave like banks in
many ways.
"If it looks like a bank, (it) quacks like a bank," he wrote
in one slide.
'ALL THE FACTS'
He added that certain practices by asset managers, such as
how they may reinvest cash collateral, is "banking in its most
basic form (but no equity, no bank regulation, and no
backstops!)."
Cetorelli has since gone on to publish an academic paper in
December 2014 which contains many of the same perspectives.
In its white paper, BlackRock cited Cetorelli's December
2014 paper as one example where regulators may not fully
understand how securities lending works.
"Unfortunately, these concerns have formed the foundation of
recent policy discussions," BlackRock wrote in the paper. "We
believe it is imperative for policy makers to have all the
facts."
A New York Federal Reserve spokeswoman declined to comment.
In both the confidential power point and in his public
December 2014 paper, Cetorelli explicitly referred to
BlackRock's securities lending practices as an example of how
asset managers may behave like banks such as JP Morgan Chase
and Citigroup.
Asset managers staunchly oppose such comparisons because of
their different business models. Unlike banks, they act as
agents managing other peoples' money.
BlackRock and other asset managers like Fidelity and
Vanguard have come under the regulatory microscope in the years
since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, as regulators have
grappled with ways to prevent future meltdowns.
CASH COLLATERAL CONCERN
The industry has also faced pressure from the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), the Group of 20 economies' regulatory
task force, which is drawing up a list of large funds that it
believes should come under stricter supervision.
BlackRock's white paper due to be released on Wednesday, the
latest in a series of efforts to weigh in on regulatory issues,
lays out responses to concerns raised about such arcane topics
as cash collateral and indemnification. [ID:
nL1N0OF21I]
Rules implemented in 2010, for instance, BlackRock says,
deal with any risks involving how cash collateral is reinvested
by imposing shorter maturities and high credit quality
requirements.
"Cash collateral is conservatively invested in funds with
guidelines" that are consistent with these rules, BlackRock
wrote.
