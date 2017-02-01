NEW YORK Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing
further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement
to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
The 37-member energy infrastructure team at First Reserve,
which manages $3.7 billion in two funds, will join BlackRock,
the New York-based asset manager said in a statement on
Wednesday. The team has investments in North America, Latin
America, Europe and Southeast Asia.
The deal by the world's largest asset manager comes as
BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink has pushed for more
public-private partnerships to rebuild key infrastructure and as
the young administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has
touted a possible $1 trillion plan.
Fink recently joined an advisory council to Trump that
includes several other CEOs.
"This transaction enables BlackRock to better connect its
clients with energy infrastructure projects that can provide
income generation, diversification and inflation protection,"
BlackRock said in a statement.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to
close by the end of the second quarter.
BlackRock, known more for stock and bond funds, has been
building up its infrastructure unit, which it started in 2011.
The group works on public-private partnerships globally and
on complex endeavors that can range from wind farms to
transportation projects, financed by equity or debt.
BlackRock said its private infrastructure arm would manage
$14 billion after the deal closes. Overall, BlackRock manages
$5.1 trillion in assets.
